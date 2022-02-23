Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IVPAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

OTCMKTS IVPAF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.