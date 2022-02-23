Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 156,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

