Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVPAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

IVPAF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 156,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,794. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

