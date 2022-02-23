Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.77. 777,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,099. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.27 and a twelve month high of C$12.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.98.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

