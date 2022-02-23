Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

IVN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.77. 777,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a market cap of C$14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$12.39.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

