Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce $7.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

JBL stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. Jabil has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

