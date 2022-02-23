Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.35% of Jack in the Box worth $49,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

