Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down to $88.73

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.73, but opened at $86.00. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $88.67, with a volume of 2,766 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $106,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $47,866,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
