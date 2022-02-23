Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down to $88.73

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.73, but opened at $86.00. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $88.67, with a volume of 2,766 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $106,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $47,866,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

