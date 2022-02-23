Jackson Financial (JXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JXN stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

JXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,691,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

