Jacob A. Orville Sells 1,749 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $127,187.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.99. 3,209,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $140.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

