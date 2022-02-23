Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 2.2%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 1,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

