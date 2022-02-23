James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI remained flat at $$4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,633. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
