Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $466,416.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.