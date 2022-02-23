Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) to “Buy”

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

