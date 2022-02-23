Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 121,892 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.60% of Centene worth $219,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

