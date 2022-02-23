Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233,144 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.51% of IQVIA worth $233,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $270,400,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $186,160,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $64,669,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

