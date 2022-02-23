Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,177 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.49% of Johnson Controls International worth $239,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

