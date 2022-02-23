Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,528 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.23% of Quest Diagnostics worth $219,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

