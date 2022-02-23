Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $232.97 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Equinix worth $232,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $680.77 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

