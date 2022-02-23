Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $344.45 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 315,955 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Oracle worth $344,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.