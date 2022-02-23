Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.56% of Okta worth $205,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Okta by 68.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $168.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.65.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

