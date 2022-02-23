Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.70% of Southwest Airlines worth $213,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.