Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,048 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.46% of IHS Markit worth $214,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.