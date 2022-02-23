Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185,767 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.11% of RingCentral worth $221,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 30.1% during the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 37.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 23.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.43.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.79 and a 1 year high of $394.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

