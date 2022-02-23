Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.68% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $301,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,862,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.28 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

