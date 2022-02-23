Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,909 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of ServiceNow worth $251,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,350 shares of company stock valued at $19,298,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $550.15 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.59, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.91 and a 200 day moving average of $624.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

