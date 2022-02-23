Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 278,175 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,175 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Prologis worth $256,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

