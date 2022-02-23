Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 637,561 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181,656 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 637,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.49% of eBay worth $221,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

EBAY stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

