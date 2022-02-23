Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,420,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.57% of Activision Blizzard worth $342,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.