Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 108,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intel worth $241,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 55,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 28,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 14.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.