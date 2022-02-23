Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

