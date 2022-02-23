JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. 38,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,267. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,046,000 after buying an additional 644,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,012.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.