JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.15

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 105198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get JBS alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.