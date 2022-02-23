JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.74) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.88) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.55).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 154.56 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.21).

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.90), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,967,768.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

