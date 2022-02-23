Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €201.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.50 ($188.07).

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €1.20 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €84.95 ($96.53). The company had a trading volume of 72,608 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -72.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €108.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €86.35 ($98.13) and a one year high of €223.50 ($253.98).

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

