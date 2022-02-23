Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Land Securities Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSGOF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

LSGOF stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

