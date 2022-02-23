Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Celanese Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $134.99 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

