Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United Internet AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Internet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Internet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get United Internet alerts:

UDIRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.