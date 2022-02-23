Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.94. 190,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The stock has a market cap of $323.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.