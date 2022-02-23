Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 2,400 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL) has been given a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($33.18) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.30) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,447.25 ($33.28).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 1,947.52 ($26.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29). The firm has a market cap of £148.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.