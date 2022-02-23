Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HSNGY opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

