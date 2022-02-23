Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.