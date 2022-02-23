Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Topcon Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Topcon in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Topcon has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

