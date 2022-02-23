Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $14,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HSON traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 7,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,569. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
