Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $14,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HSON traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 7,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,569. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.