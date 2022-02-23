Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 412 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,129.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:HSON traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Hudson Global (Get Rating)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.