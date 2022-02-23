Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 412 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,129.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HSON traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

