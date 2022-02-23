JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 14163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.