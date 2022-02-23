JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s previous close.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

