Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $111.20. The company had a trading volume of 392,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540,393. The firm has a market cap of $301.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $254.90.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.