JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 312,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,031,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

