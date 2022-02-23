Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.21. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 82,932 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.