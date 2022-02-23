Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.21. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 82,932 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

