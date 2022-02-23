JOE (JOE) Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, JOE has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $178.79 million and approximately $26.47 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.64 or 0.06889046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,274.59 or 1.00125703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049351 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE's total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 172,825,649 coins.

JOE Coin Trading

